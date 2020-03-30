Daily Crunch: FDA clears procedure for N95 mask decontamination Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The FDA approves a new procedure that could allow healthcare workers to reuse N95 respirator masks, Microsoft divests from a facial recognition startup and Saudi spies have been taking advantage of a network security flaw. Here's your Daily Crunch for March 30, 2020. 1. FDA grants emergency authorization to system that decontaminates N95 respirator masks […]

