Everything you need to know about the USNS Comfort, the giant hospital ship in NYC Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

At 10AM ET on March 30th, the US Navy’s gigantic floating hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, arrived in New York City where it has been sent to help relieve the pressure on the city’s hospitals that are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.



The Comfort's 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms will largely be used for non-coronavirus patients, freeing up much-needed space at the city's overtaxed hospitals. The ship is typically used to support military campaigns and humanitarian crises abroad, along with earthquake and hurricane relief. Most recently, it was deployed to Latin America, helping countries with inadequate health care systems. It was last stationed in New York City after the 9/11 terrorist attacks where it helped treat hundreds of...

Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published President Trump Announces USNS Comfort Departure Date 00:51 At the daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing, President Trump announced that the USNS Comfort would be leaving Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday for New York City. The USNS Comfort is a naval hospital ship and will be docked in New York Harbor to help hospitals handle non-COVID-19 cases. The ship has...

