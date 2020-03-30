Riot’s shooter Valorant goes into beta on April 7th Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Fans will get an opportunity to play Riot’s Overwatch-meets-Counter-Strike game Valorant very soon: today, the developer announced that a closed beta will be launching on April 7th. It’s not clear just how big the beta will be or how long it will last, but Riot says that prospective players will need to link their Riot and Twitch accounts to be eligible. “When closed beta activates in your region, watch specific Valorant streams highlighted on Twitch for the opportunity to be entitled for closed beta access,” the developer explains. (Check out the official site for full details.)



"“We have to focus on the regions where we feel most ready.”"



