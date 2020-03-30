Good Job! lets you chaotically smash through your office complex from home Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Good Job! was one of the multiple titles Nintendo surprise-dropped in its Nintendo Direct Mini presentation last week, and it arguably couldn’t have come out at a better time. It’s a lighthearted and chaotic puzzle game set at an office complex that’s a perfect, bite-sized replacement for anyone missing their day-to-day work life.



The brightly animated world appears to be based on road or safety signs, and puts players in the role of a featureless caution sign person who we’re told is the “clumsy” child of the company CEO. You start off — literally — at the bottom, working your way up through the company by completing puzzles in the charming, isometric office environments.



