Remove rust with WEN’s powerful Rotary Tool + 100 accessories at $18 (40% off)

9to5Toys Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the WEN 1.4-Amp Rotary Tool + 100 Accessories (23114) for *$18.26 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re bored at home, this rotary tool kit may be just the thing you need to help pass time. It’s great for doing all sorts of things, some of which include removing rust, trimming your dog’s toenails, or engraving glass. The tool is bundled with over 100 accessories comprised of felt polishing wheels, sanding bands, and drill bits, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. more…

