Ford will make 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days to meet critical coronavirus pandemic demand (F)

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Ford will make 50,000 ventilators in 100 days, starting April 20, to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

· Ford, through its partnership with GE Healthcare, is working with a Florida manufacturer, Airon, to produce a simplified ventilator that doesn't require electricity to operate.

· Ford will make the ventilators at... · Ford will make 50,000 ventilators in 100 days, starting April 20, to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.· Ford, through its partnership with GE Healthcare, is working with a Florida manufacturer, Airon, to produce a simplified ventilator that doesn't require electricity to operate.· Ford will make the ventilators at 👓 View full article

