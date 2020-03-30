How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' (ZM) Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· As the coronavirus closes schools and workplaces, people are increasingly turning to Zoom video calls.

· Some public Zoom calls have dealt with trolls joining and sharing graphic images, and online classes have faced people hijacking a meeting, called "Zoom bombing."

· Zoom has a setting called waiting room that lets an... · As the coronavirus closes schools and workplaces, people are increasingly turning to Zoom video calls.· Some public Zoom calls have dealt with trolls joining and sharing graphic images, and online classes have faced people hijacking a meeting, called "Zoom bombing."· Zoom has a setting called waiting room that lets an 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Libre Informacion How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' (ZM) https://t.co/OS5Zgcp1L3 https://t.co/sdbtdNii5u 4 minutes ago Cust.DrivenComputing How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' (ZM) https://t.co/vKrqWOi4fA https://t.co/2XKB2Isw5t 10 minutes ago Gin Gardner RT @businessinsider: How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' https://t.co/zij3J7n84Q 14 minutes ago Geoff Crouse How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' https://t.co/01olHWN6Yg 37 minutes ago Mary How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' https://t.co/NcmifsaRVj 52 minutes ago Diana Achoka How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' https://t.co/3sZmTxP7qV via @MaryMeisenzahl 55 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' (ZM) https://t.co/LLUczXIi5K https://t.co/jXJf1IBFoU 1 hour ago Principal-IT How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' (ZM) https://t.co/UKQtBDqE4p https://t.co/oQLQJ6qXSk 1 hour ago