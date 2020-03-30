Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' (ZM)

How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' (ZM)

Business Insider Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' (ZM)· As the coronavirus closes schools and workplaces, people are increasingly turning to Zoom video calls.
· Some public Zoom calls have dealt with trolls joining and sharing graphic images, and online classes have faced people hijacking a meeting, called "Zoom bombing."
· Zoom has a setting called waiting room that lets an...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' (ZM) https://t.co/OS5Zgcp1L3 https://t.co/sdbtdNii5u 4 minutes ago

CustDriven

Cust.DrivenComputing How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' (ZM) https://t.co/vKrqWOi4fA https://t.co/2XKB2Isw5t 10 minutes ago

gin9909

Gin Gardner RT @businessinsider: How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' https://t.co/zij3J7n84Q 14 minutes ago

geoffcrouse

Geoff Crouse How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' https://t.co/01olHWN6Yg 37 minutes ago

MaryMeisenzahl

Mary How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' https://t.co/NcmifsaRVj 52 minutes ago

diana_achoka

Diana Achoka How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' https://t.co/3sZmTxP7qV via @MaryMeisenzahl 55 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' (ZM) https://t.co/LLUczXIi5K https://t.co/jXJf1IBFoU 1 hour ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT How to enable waiting rooms in Zoom to prevent 'Zoom bombing' (ZM) https://t.co/UKQtBDqE4p https://t.co/oQLQJ6qXSk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.