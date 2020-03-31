Global  

Sony delays almost its entire movie lineup into next year

The Verge Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Sony delays almost its entire movie lineup into next yearSony is the latest movie studio to announce major changes to its release slate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by Variety. Tentpole movies like Uncharted, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Peter Rabbit 2 are all seeing big delays, leaving Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood as the only major title on Sony’s 2020 schedule — and that was itself brought forward to October from January.

The upcoming third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie appears to be unaffected; the Far from Home sequel’s release date was already set as July 16, 2021. Sony’s planned July 2020 movies, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Jared Leto’s Morbius, have both been moved into next March.

· Greyhound – TBD (from 6/12/2020)
· Fatherhood – 10/23/2020 (from 1/15/2021)
· Peter...
