Qarnot raises $6.5 million for its computer servers that heat buildings Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

French startup Qarnot has raised a $6.5 million (€6 million) funding round. The company manufactures heaters and boilers with a special trick — they pack computers as computers tend to generate a lot of heat. Qarnot then lets companies leverage that computing power by running tasks on those unusual servers. Banque des Territoires, Caisse des Dépôts, […] 👓 View full article

