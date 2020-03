Houseparty says rumors it's been hacked are a paid smear campaign and it's offering a $1 million reward for proof Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Group calling app Houseparty says rumors it's been hacked are a "smear campaign" and that it will offer up to $1 million to anyone who can supply proof.

· In the last 48 hours, Houseparty users complained on social media that their other online accounts such as Netflix and Spotify were hacked thanks to the app.

· Group calling app Houseparty says rumors it's been hacked are a "smear campaign" and that it will offer up to $1 million to anyone who can supply proof.· In the last 48 hours, Houseparty users complained on social media that their other online accounts such as Netflix and Spotify were hacked thanks to the app.

