Intel has its laptop work cut out this year

The Verge Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Intel has its laptop work cut out this yearPhoto by Avery White / The Verge

Even if you would never see yourself buying a gaming laptop, you should take the time to read Monica Chin’s review of the *Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.** *There are a lot — I mean a LOT — of remarkable things about this laptop.

First and foremost, it is running on the AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS chip, which runs at 35W with 8 cores at 3.0 GHz that can boost up to 4.4 GHz. In context, what that actually means is that it outclasses anything Intel has put into a laptop to date. I’ve been anticipating this release ever since Nilay Patel interviewed AMD CEO Lisa Su earlier this year. She talked big game then, and by all accounts her company has delivered.

What’s most remarkable about this laptop is that by gaming laptop standards it is absolutely thin and...
