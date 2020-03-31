Global  

Bay Area effort to feed hospital workers partners with Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen

TechCrunch Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
An effort I’ve been following in the Bay Area to deliver meals to front-line hospital clinicians dealing with the results of COVID-19 is announcing a big new partnership today that should give it a national stage. Frontline Foods is partnering up with World Central Kitchen to scale up its ad-hoc efforts across the US. World […]
