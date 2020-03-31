Global  

Disney+ to launch in India on April 3

TechCrunch Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Disney said on Tuesday that it will launch its streaming service, Disney+, in India on April 3. The service, available globally in about a dozen markets, will launch in India on Hotstar, one of the most popular on-demand streaming services in the country that is also owned by Disney. The company said it is raising […]
