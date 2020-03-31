Global  

SpaceX’s first operational crew mission adds additional NASA and JAXA astronauts

TechCrunch Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
SpaceX is readying for its first flight with astronauts on board – Demo-2, which is technically the last demonstration mission that is required before the Crew Dragon capsule is officially certified to start flying regular missions. Demo-2’s mission scope has been adjusted somewhat so that astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be actually doing […]
News video: How Astronauts Prevent Illnesses on the Space Station

How Astronauts Prevent Illnesses on the Space Station 01:03

 In response to a social media question, astronaut Luca Parmitano explains how he tried to avoid sickness during his 201 days on the International Space Station for the Beyond series of the podcast "ESA Explores."

