SpaceX’s first operational crew mission adds additional NASA and JAXA astronauts

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

SpaceX is readying for its first flight with astronauts on board – Demo-2, which is technically the last demonstration mission that is required before the Crew Dragon capsule is officially certified to start flying regular missions. Demo-2’s mission scope has been adjusted somewhat so that astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be actually doing […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

20 hours ago < > Embed Credit: AmazeLab - Published How Astronauts Prevent Illnesses on the Space Station 01:03 In response to a social media question, astronaut Luca Parmitano explains how he tried to avoid sickness during his 201 days on the International Space Station for the Beyond series of the podcast "ESA Explores."