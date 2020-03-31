Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Exclusive: The OnePlus 8 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones of 2020 — here's how much they'll cost

Exclusive: The OnePlus 8 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones of 2020 — here's how much they'll cost

Business Insider Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Exclusive: The OnePlus 8 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones of 2020 — here's how much they'll cost 

· OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed with Business Insider that its upcoming OnePlus 8 smartphones with 5G connectivity won't exceed $1,000 in the US.
· Few 5G smartphones have been released so far, but 5G networking is proving to be an expensive feature.
· Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G phones start at $999.99 and go all the way...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Exclusive: The OnePlus 8 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones of 2020 — here's how much they'll cost… https://t.co/0eVV9PxgC4 5 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Exclusive: The OnePlus 8 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones of 2020 — here's how much they'll cost… https://t.co/dxvt0E1io5 5 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Exclusive: The OnePlus 8 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones of 2020 — here's how much they'll cost… https://t.co/hXaRXEuCTt 5 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Exclusive: The OnePlus 8 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones of 2020 — here's how much they'll cost… https://t.co/OUmxP6rvFn 5 minutes ago

Zicutake

Zicutake USA Comment Exclusive: The OnePlus 8 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones of 2020 — here's how much they'll cost… https://t.co/NyfQmsEOBH 10 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Exclusive: The OnePlus 8 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones of 2020 — here's how much they'll cost… https://t.co/SczMmK9T7a 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Exclusive: The OnePlus 8 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones of 2020 — here's how much they'll cost… https://t.co/FFflLtJF4P 1 hour ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Exclusive: The OnePlus 8 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones of 2020 — here's how much… https://t.co/PcOGq8vyV2 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.