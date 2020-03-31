Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Score four Tile Pro item finders at an Amazon all-time low of $53 (Save 45%)

Score four Tile Pro item finders at an Amazon all-time low of $53 (Save 45%)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering a 4-pack of Tile Pro Sport and Style Trackers for *$52.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $95, this bundle has been dropping in price over the past week and is now beating the previous discount by $8 and marking a new all-time low. Right now you’d pay $100 for four of the latest Tile Pro trackers. Tile’s previous-generation Pro trackers feature an IP68 waterproof design as well as a 200-foot range. Plus with four trackers, this bundle makes it easy to keep track of everything from your keys and backpack, as well as even the TV remote and more. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

more…

The post Score four Tile Pro item finders at an Amazon all-time low of $53 (Save 45%) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.