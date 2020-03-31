Publix now lets you buy your Pub Sub and groceries with Apple Pay on iPhone or Apple Watch

Shopping at Publix may be a pleasure, but checking out at the grocery store chain has been a bit archaic for the last five years. The retailer waited half a decade to acknowledge Apple Pay, but the contactless payment service may finally be accepted by the grocery store chain. No better time than a social distancing mandate to embrace contactless payments from 2014 for buying your Pub Sub, right?



