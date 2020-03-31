'Tiger King' is one of Netflix's biggest true-crime hits of all time and is still surging in audience demand

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Netflix's "Tiger King" is more "in demand" in the US than some of the streamer's biggest true-crime debuts of the last few years, according to the data firm Parrot Analytics.

· For instance, on the seventh day of their respective releases, "Tiger King" had 109% more demand in the US than "The Staircase."

· Netflix's "Tiger King" is more "in demand" in the US than some of the streamer's biggest true-crime debuts of the last few years, according to the data firm Parrot Analytics.· For instance, on the seventh day of their respective releases, "Tiger King" had 109% more demand in the US than "The Staircase."





