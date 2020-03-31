Popular livestreaming software Streamlabs OBS is launching on Mac today

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Streaming is bigger than ever now that staying inside is a requirement; you’ve probably noticed friends start posting links to their newly created Twitch and YouTube channels, and maybe thought to yourself hm, looks fun. If you’re a Mac user and you happen to be interested in livestreaming, I have some good news for you: Streamlabs OBS is launching today (in beta) on macOS.



Streamlabs OBS is the beautifully-designed, closed-source brother of OBS — which stands for Open Broadcaster Software — that was acquired by Logitech for a cool $89 million last September. The free-to-use software is basically a portal to streaming on any service that allows it; it has beautiful overlays and themes that you can use to beautify and customize your...


