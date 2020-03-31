Global  

Popular livestreaming software Streamlabs OBS is launching on Mac today

The Verge Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Popular livestreaming software Streamlabs OBS is launching on Mac todayStreaming is bigger than ever now that staying inside is a requirement; you’ve probably noticed friends start posting links to their newly created Twitch and YouTube channels, and maybe thought to yourself hm, looks fun. If you’re a Mac user and you happen to be interested in livestreaming, I have some good news for you: Streamlabs OBS is launching today (in beta) on macOS.

Streamlabs OBS is the beautifully-designed, closed-source brother of OBS — which stands for Open Broadcaster Software — that was acquired by Logitech for a cool $89 million last September. The free-to-use software is basically a portal to streaming on any service that allows it; it has beautiful overlays and themes that you can use to beautify and customize your...
