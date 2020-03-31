Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > So, what are Microservices?

So, what are Microservices?

betanews Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Part 1: You may have heard the term Microservices before, but every time you do, you ask yourself -- What exactly is a microservice? Let’s break down exactly what this technology is, why it’s so great for organizations to leverage and challenges they should prepare for. The origin of Microservices Microservices are a concept that comes out of service-oriented architecture (SOA). It’s a software development technique in which an application or service offering is a collection of loosely coupled independent services that are designed to do one thing very well but only one thing. Microservices tend to be self-contained pieces… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.