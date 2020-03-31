Today’s the last day to apply to be a NASA astronaut if you really want to escape the planet for a while Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Today is the last day you can submit your application to become a NASA astronaut, in case you have an overwhelming urge to fling yourself off the planet for a while. The deadline to get your application in to NASA is 11:59PM ET tonight, so there’s only a few precious hours left to potentially line up your escape plan from Earth.



NASA is recruiting a new round of astronauts for its highly touted Artemis program, an initiative to send the first woman to the surface of the Moon. The goal is to land the first Artemis crews on the lunar dirt by 2024 and then continue landing additional crews every year after that. The ultimate long-term goal is to send astronauts to Mars someday, and NASA hopes to use its Artemis program to learn and train... Today is the last day you can submit your application to become a NASA astronaut, in case you have an overwhelming urge to fling yourself off the planet for a while. The deadline to get your application in to NASA is 11:59PM ET tonight, so there’s only a few precious hours left to potentially line up your escape plan from Earth.NASA is recruiting a new round of astronauts for its highly touted Artemis program, an initiative to send the first woman to the surface of the Moon. The goal is to land the first Artemis crews on the lunar dirt by 2024 and then continue landing additional crews every year after that. The ultimate long-term goal is to send astronauts to Mars someday, and NASA hopes to use its Artemis program to learn and train... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: AmazeLab - Published NASA Received Over 12,000 Astronaut Applications 00:50 NASA’s astronaut application window has closed, and a long list of people threw their names in the hat for exploring the moon and Mars. You Might Like

Tweets about this Shelby Catron RT @NASA_Astronauts: If not now, then when? And if not you, then who?💫 Last call for future Moon walkers and Mars explorers⏰. TODAY is you… 28 minutes ago Nicole Ellis RT @DennisDill: Earlier today I tweeted out how normal business hours no longer apply ... no matter how much teachers want them to apply ..… 46 minutes ago oharusan RT @RavensCommunity: Today is the LAST day to nominate your favorite educator for the @MandT_Bank and @Ravens Touchdown for Teachers progra… 54 minutes ago lili RT @djcflo: NYC DJs & Freelancers - I sent out a huge email earlier today with info about how to: - File for Unemployment - Apply for the $… 55 minutes ago Encarni Pindado RT @womenphotograph: Today is the last day to apply to the Women Photograph Emergency Fund! https://t.co/SwFDru1GUC 55 minutes ago RCSA 📢 Today is the last day to apply!! https://t.co/1Mq2hFEU1V 1 hour ago teejay @USTreasury @realDonaldTrump @stevenmnuchin1 oversaw today the worst rollout of a new federal program imaginable.… https://t.co/w3ZtKiLNSA 1 hour ago Stef™️ RT @_xxteam: hallo friends 🙃 we're officially back on twitter.... to remind you today's the last day to apply to https://t.co/enwPuaQM9L 2 hours ago