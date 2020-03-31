Celebrate World Backup Day by getting started with everyday backups, more
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Even with everything going on in the world, keeping your important files, family photos, and other content backed up is always something to have on your mind. In fact, having a reliable at-home backup might be even more relevant these days. So with today being World Backup Day, we’re taking a deep dive into how using Synology’s latest entry-level NAS, you can build a respective backup server, or upgrade an existing for off-site storage and more. Head below for all the details.
