Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Two more astronauts join SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS

Two more astronauts join SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS

engadget Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Two more astronauts have been assigned to the first operational crewed flight of SpaceX's Crew Dragon on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS). NASA astronaut Shannon Walker and Noguchi Soichi, of the Japanese Aerospace Exploration A...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: How Astronauts Prevent Illnesses on the Space Station

How Astronauts Prevent Illnesses on the Space Station 01:03

 In response to a social media question, astronaut Luca Parmitano explains how he tried to avoid sickness during his 201 days on the International Space Station for the Beyond series of the podcast "ESA Explores."

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.