A 45% price drop strikes Amazon’s 18-foot Green LED Light Strip, now $11 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 288-LED 18-foot Green Light Strip for *$11.18 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 45% off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This 18-foot light strip is ready for indoor or outdoor use. This makes it a versatile solution that can be used anywhere from your home office to the living room or even on a deck. Need more than 18-feet? Three of these can be put together, delivering 54-feet of coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. more…



The post A 45% price drop strikes Amazon's 18-foot Green LED Light Strip, now $11 appeared first on 9to5Toys.

