Amazon Prime Day 2020 still planned for July despite COVID-19, report says

Amazon’s been going through its fair share of changes in recent weeks as it combats the fallout of COVID-19. Thankfully for avid shoppers, this is a typically dead period of time when it comes to deals. However, the long-term implications are lurking as we look ahead to the summer and beyond. Reports this week are beginning to paint a picture of what Prime Day 2020 may look like in July. We have full details down below, plus a few predictions on what the next few months may bring as we work our way through this period of national distress.



more…



