Amazon Prime Day 2020 still planned for July despite COVID-19, report says

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Amazon’s been going through its fair share of changes in recent weeks as it combats the fallout of COVID-19. Thankfully for avid shoppers, this is a typically dead period of time when it comes to deals. However, the long-term implications are lurking as we look ahead to the summer and beyond. Reports this week are beginning to paint a picture of what Prime Day 2020 may look like in July. We have full details down below, plus a few predictions on what the next few months may bring as we work our way through this period of national distress.

more…

The post Amazon Prime Day 2020 still planned for July despite COVID-19, report says appeared first on 9to5Toys.
