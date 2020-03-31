Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been remastered and is out today Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

After years of speculation, a remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s single-player campaign is finally here, bringing an enhanced version of one of the most iconic FPS games of the late 2000s onto modern hardware.



The enhanced version of Modern Warfare 2 only includes the single-player campaign. The remastered version adds high-definition visuals and audio improvements to the original story from 2009, according to a blog post by Activision. The game is available digitally on PS4 for $19.99 and will be a timed exclusive until April 30th, when it launches on PC and Xbox One, though preorders are currently not available at this time.



"‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ was originally released in November 2009"



