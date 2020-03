'Alcohol is soooo good': Trolls are breaking into AA meetings being held on Zoom video calls and harassing recovering alcoholics Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Trolls broke into multiple Alcoholics Anonymous meetings being held via Zoom video conference and harassed participants with slurs and mentions of alcohol.

· AA meetings have moved to Zoom as the coronavirus outbreak forces millions of Americans to stay home.

· "Alcohol is soooo good," an intruder said to recovering... · Trolls broke into multiple Alcoholics Anonymous meetings being held via Zoom video conference and harassed participants with slurs and mentions of alcohol.· AA meetings have moved to Zoom as the coronavirus outbreak forces millions of Americans to stay home.· "Alcohol is soooo good," an intruder said to recovering 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Austin RT @aaronpholmes: 'Alcohol is soooo good': Trolls are breaking into AA meetings held on Zoom and harassing recovering alcoholics https://t.… 6 minutes ago van blauk RT @businessinsider: 'Alcohol is soooo good': Trolls are breaking into AA meetings being held on Zoom video calls and harassing recovering… 11 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva 'Alcohol is soooo good': Trolls are breaking into AA meetings being held on Zoom video calls and harassing recoveri… https://t.co/EoASk2krEi 22 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva 'Alcohol is soooo good': Trolls are breaking into AA meetings being held on Zoom video calls and harassing recoveri… https://t.co/vFwCJbneqB 24 minutes ago Jake Swearingen 'Alcohol is soooo good': Trolls are breaking into AA meetings being held on Zoom video calls and harassing recoveri… https://t.co/x2OE9nWtCB 28 minutes ago