Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is official, now available on PS4

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
After leaked PSN listings in Germany and early footage of the game all over YouTube well ahead of the actual annoucenment, we now know Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is a thing. Featuring one of the most talked about and infamous campaigns in gaming history, the new remaster only includes the single player portion of the 2009 Modern Warfare sequel. It is now available on PS4 with some free goodies, but other platforms will have to wait a little bit longer. All the details are down below. more…

