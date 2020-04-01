Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Snapchat’s new lenses use AR to encourage social distancing

Snapchat’s new lenses use AR to encourage social distancing

engadget Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Snapchat's latest set of lenses come with a timely reminder of the importance of social distancing. The app introduced two new lenses, created in partnership with the World Health Organization, that use augmented reality to serve users with tips...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Pushing $500 Fine For Breaking Social Distancing

New York Pushing $500 Fine For Breaking Social Distancing 00:30

 New York Pushing $500 Fine For Breaking Social Distancing

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Snapchat’s new lenses use AR to encourage social distancing https://t.co/Q8nNxG56vK https://t.co/M4ll5stcSy 2 minutes ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce #AugmentedReality #coronavirus #covid19 #gear #internet Snapchat’s new lenses use AR to encourage social distancing… https://t.co/VpOTdLK6lc 2 minutes ago

ITNetworksAust

IT Networks Aust Snapchat’s new lenses use AR to encourage social distancing https://t.co/sSbFB0nZKF 12 minutes ago

Ric9871Ric

Ric Olsen Snapchat’s new lenses use AR to encourage social distancing https://t.co/L6oKazp1a3 via @ric9871ric #retweet… https://t.co/yPKXyJ40WJ 13 minutes ago

EngadgetUK

Engadget UK Snapchat’s new lenses use AR to encourage social distancing https://t.co/BGaQkL9iBn https://t.co/ZClB55AhJa 14 minutes ago

feedpushr

Feedpushr feeds. Snapchat’s new lenses use AR to encourage social distancing https://t.co/0xyRkdXu3B 17 minutes ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite Snapchat’s new lenses use AR to encourage social distancing https://t.co/PWDFIMAgUc https://t.co/ZOlpUNbUHa 17 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous Snapchat’s new lenses use AR to encourage social distancing https://t.co/AH6lDoQ2R8 #augmentedreality #coronavirus 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.