Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

For the past several weeks, Google has been leveraging all of its platforms to provide quick access to information about the coronavirus. The latest sees Assistant’s new Snapshot feed gain a “COVID-19 alert” card with some useful tips.



more…



The post Google Assistant Snapshot feed adds ‘COVID-19 alert’ card appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

