Google Doodle honors Dame Jean Macnamara, polio doctor

9to5Google Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
While Google will not be up to its usual April Fools’ Day shenanigans today, the company’s homepage will still look different for many. This morning, they’ve chosen to celebrate the life of Dame Jean Macnamara, a tireless polio researcher, with a Google Doodle.

The post Google Doodle honors Dame Jean Macnamara, polio doctor appeared first on 9to5Google.
