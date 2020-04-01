Epic Games’ Hosueparty is offering a whopping $1 million to anyone who can prove that the app hacked into user’s other apps accounts. We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide […] The post Want 1 million USD? Just Prove That Houseparty Hack is Legit appeared first on Fossbytes.

