Sony’s sleek 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV is $998 ($200 off)

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon offers the Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for *$998 shipped*. Also at Walmart. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,500 but trends around $1,200. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in 2020. With a sleek design and robust feature list, this UHDTV delivers everything you need to enjoy your favorite movies, sports, and more. Notable features include four HDMI inputs, Alexa and Google Assistant control, and access to all of the most popular streaming services. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



