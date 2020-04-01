Zoom faces a privacy and security backlash as it surges in popularity Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Zoom has exploded in popularity as people turn to video calling software amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The moment of huge growth has seen Zoom rocket to the top of iOS and Android app stores as people gather around it for yoga classes, school lessons, and virtual nights out. Even the UK government has been holding daily cabinet meetings over Zoom.



With all this extra attention, Zoom is now facing a huge privacy and security backlash as security experts, privacy advocates, lawmakers, and even the FBI warn that Zoom’s default settings aren’t secure enough. Zoom now risks becoming a victim of its own success.



Zoom is no longer sending data to Facebook. The video conference app has seen a huge increase in users as people work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, and after concerns about privacy were raised, as the iOS app sends data including location and device details with the social media app

