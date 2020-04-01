Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Ancient Mars May Have Had 2 Distinct Water Reservoirs

Ancient Mars May Have Had 2 Distinct Water Reservoirs

ExtremeTech Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Ancient Mars May Have Had 2 Distinct Water ReservoirsMars from Hubble: Astronomers took advantage of a rare close approach by Mars in 2001. When the Red Planet was just 43 million miles away, Hubble snapped this picture with the WFPC2. It has a surface resolution of just 10 miles. This is the best image we’ve gotten of Mars that didn’t involve sending a robot there.

We used to think of Mars as a bone dry husk of a world. While there is some evidence of occasional flowing water on the surface, most of the planet's water is long gone. We can still reconstruct some of Mars' liquid past with the help of rock samples in the form of Martian meteorites.

The post Ancient Mars May Have Had 2 Distinct Water Reservoirs appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: Two Water Reservoirs May Be Hidden Under Mars’ Surface

Two Water Reservoirs May Be Hidden Under Mars’ Surface 01:04

 In analyzing Martian meteorites here on Earth, researchers discovered that the dry and dusty Red Planet may have at least two water sources hidden below its crust.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ExtremeTech

ExtremeTech Ancient Mars May Have Had 2 Distinct Water Reservoirs https://t.co/acL8U4Znen https://t.co/OYHQx7Vs0M 11 minutes ago

NoahSabich

Noah J. Sabich "We're still unravelling the history of that water, and planetary scientists have just discovered at least two dist… https://t.co/52s5HxCxEK 45 minutes ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath Ancient #Mars May Have Had #2DistinctWaterReservoirs #ExtremeTech https://t.co/TxRnXxD55V https://t.co/sv1iHkKKXC 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.