Monoprice’s Maker Ultimate 3D Printer drops to $300 (Open-box, Orig. $500) Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Monoprice is currently offering its Maker Ultimate 3D Printer in open-box condition for *$299.99 shipped* when applying code *3D40* at checkout. Usually selling for $500 in new condition at Amazon and Monoprice, today’s offer saves you 40% and matches the lowest we’ve seen. Monoprice’s Maker Ultimate features a heated 200 x 200 x 175mm print bed with a minimum resolution of 20-microns. Other notable features here include support for both ABS and PLA filament, a built-in display, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 150 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



more…



The post Monoprice’s Maker Ultimate 3D Printer drops to $300 (Open-box, Orig. $500) appeared first on 9to5Toys. Monoprice is currently offering its Maker Ultimate 3D Printer in open-box condition for *$299.99 shipped* when applying code *3D40* at checkout. Usually selling for $500 in new condition at Amazon and Monoprice, today’s offer saves you 40% and matches the lowest we’ve seen. Monoprice’s Maker Ultimate features a heated 200 x 200 x 175mm print bed with a minimum resolution of 20-microns. Other notable features here include support for both ABS and PLA filament, a built-in display, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 150 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.more…The post Monoprice’s Maker Ultimate 3D Printer drops to $300 (Open-box, Orig. $500) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 9to5Toys Monoprice’s Maker Ultimate 3D Printer drops to $300 (Open-box, Orig. $500) https://t.co/Bw4Za7Xbos by @blairaltland 4 days ago