Protect 3 devices with McAfee Antivirus Software, now down to $17 (Reg. $25) Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year subscriptions to McAfee Total Protection 3-Device Antivirus Software for *$16.99*. Regularly $25 or more, today’s offer is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This digital download is compatible with iOS, Windows 7/8/8.1/10, macOS, and Android devices. It is designed to combat “malware, hackers, would-be-fraudsters and more” in order to protect your privacy, identity and precious gear. The software also includes its own secure password protection manager and warnings for “risky websites, links and files.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below. more…



The post Protect 3 devices with McAfee Antivirus Software, now down to $17 (Reg. $25) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

