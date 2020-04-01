Global  

Wipe entire drives quickly, safely and easily with O&O DiskErase

betanews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Berlin developer O&O Software has launched O&O DiskErase, a brand new tool for securely wiping entire partitions and drives on Windows PCs. The program, spun off from the company’s SafeErase, focuses on providing users with a reliable, safe and simple way of erasing hard disks and even entire PCs before passing them on or disposing of them. There are plenty of data-shredding tools on the market, but O&O DiskErase aims to stand apart with its simple user interface and ability to wipe an entire drive without having to fiddle around creating bootable media first. You simply download the tool, choose… [Continue Reading]
