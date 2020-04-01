Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Slack launches call integrations for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more

Slack launches call integrations for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more

The Verge Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Slack launches call integrations for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and moreSlack is launching a new app to integrate Microsoft Teams calling features into its chat app today. The Microsoft Teams Calls app comes just days after Slack revealed it was working on the integration, but it will only allow Slack users to launch Teams calls from Slack rather than participate in them directly within Slack.

Slack users will be able to set Microsoft Teams Calls as the default calling provider and get to see who’s already on a call and when it kicked off before joining a meeting. Event reminders from the Outlook Slack app will also support the ability to join Microsoft Teams calls direct from Slack.

Alongside the Microsoft Teams integration, Slack is also launching VoIP phone integration with Zoom, WebEx, Jabber,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Overwatch League makes big changes to schedule [Video]

Overwatch League makes big changes to schedule

Overwatch League makes big changes to schedule It was previously announced that the Overwatch League was cancelling all of the live matches that were originally planned to take place in March and..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:45Published
TV & Digital Ad Teams Must Come Together: Hulu’s Davidov [Video]

TV & Digital Ad Teams Must Come Together: Hulu’s Davidov

SAN JUAN, PR -- Despite the apparent coming-together of television and digital video advertising, ad buyers are still too often divided in two two teams, according to one publisher hoping for change...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Slack launches new integrations for Microsoft Teams and more

The problem with messaging and video conferencing platforms is that there are just too many of them. You and your work colleagues might be happily working away...
betanews

Slack is working on Microsoft Teams integration for calls

Slack is working on Microsoft Teams integration for callsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Slack is working on integrating Microsoft Teams calling features into its chat app. The integration would allow users...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.