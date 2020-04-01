Slack launches call integrations for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Slack is launching a new app to integrate Microsoft Teams calling features into its chat app today. The Microsoft Teams Calls app comes just days after Slack revealed it was working on the integration, but it will only allow Slack users to launch Teams calls from Slack rather than participate in them directly within Slack.



Slack users will be able to set Microsoft Teams Calls as the default calling provider and get to see who’s already on a call and when it kicked off before joining a meeting. Event reminders from the Outlook Slack app will also support the ability to join Microsoft Teams calls direct from Slack.



