European experts ready smartphone technology to help halt coronavirus spread

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
A group of European experts said on Wednesday they would soon launch technology for smartphones to help trace people who had come into contact with those infected with coronavirus, helping the health authorities act swiftly to halt its spread.
News video: America Couldn't Handle China's Methods to Defeat COVID-19, Experts Say

America Couldn't Handle China's Methods to Defeat COVID-19, Experts Say

 America Couldn't Handle China's Methods to Defeat COVID-19, Experts Say Chinese officials and public health experts say that even if President Donald Trump would enact strict testing and lockdowns, it would not be enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States. Local authorities...

