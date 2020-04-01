Official OnePlus 8 Pro renders leak w/ ‘Ultramarine Blue’ color

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Last week, official renders of the OnePlus 8 leaked showing off all three color options the phone would release in. Now, another set of images from the same source — WinFuture — is giving us a look at official OnePlus 8 Pro renders, including a never-before-seen “Ultramarine Blue” color.



