Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Zoom, the popular video call service has had a number of privacy and security issues over the years and we’ve seen several very recently as Zoom has seen usage skyrocket during the coronavirus pandemic. Now two new bugs have been discovered that allow hackers to take control of Macs including the webcam, microphone, and even full root access.



more…



The post Ex-NSA hacker finds new Zoom flaws to takeover Macs again, including webcam, mic, and root access appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

