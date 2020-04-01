Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Ex-NSA hacker finds new Zoom flaws to takeover Macs again, including webcam, mic, and root access

Ex-NSA hacker finds new Zoom flaws to takeover Macs again, including webcam, mic, and root access

9to5Mac Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Zoom, the popular video call service has had a number of privacy and security issues over the years and we’ve seen several very recently as Zoom has seen usage skyrocket during the coronavirus pandemic. Now two new bugs have been discovered that allow hackers to take control of Macs including the webcam, microphone, and even full root access.

more…

The post Ex-NSA hacker finds new Zoom flaws to takeover Macs again, including webcam, mic, and root access appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Zoom’s New Tool Can Tell Your Boss If You're Paying Attention….Or Not!

Zoom’s New Tool Can Tell Your Boss If You're Paying Attention….Or Not! 01:22

 Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on Zoom’s new feature that alerts your boss when you’re not paying attention!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.