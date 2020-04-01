Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor frees up desk space at $280 ($100 off), more

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 27-inch QHD 1440p Space Monitor for *$279.99 shipped*. Also direct from Samsung for the same price. Typically selling for $380, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats the sale price at B&H by $50, and is the lowest we’ve seen in months. If having additional room on your workstation is a must for you, then Samsung’s Space Monitor is the perfect companion to your Mac or PC. A 27-inch 1440p 144Hz panel is joined by a unique stand that clamps to your desk and can be adjusted to lay flat against the wall. You’ll find both HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.



