Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The top 5 new TV shows premiering in April

The top 5 new TV shows premiering in April

Business Insider Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The top 5 new TV shows premiering in April· Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.
· April includes Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" and FX on Hulu's "Miss America."
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

"Penny Dreadful" fans can look forward to a new series this month with "Penny...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. The top 5 new TV shows premiering in April https://t.co/rCryab73m0 #work https://t.co/7iuyhypdJb 26 minutes ago

Zicutake

Zicutake USA Comment The top 5 new TV shows premiering in April https://t.co/M8JI3pyBsy https://t.co/0ZacRTIOgd 33 minutes ago

SteveDavisMktg

Steve Davis Mktg The top 5 new TV shows premiering in February https://t.co/fn7H6HcLcQ https://t.co/u8ytNQMSSx 33 minutes ago

HowieChamberla1

Howie Chamberlain RT @businessinsider: The top 5 new TV shows premiering in February https://t.co/HTbsOWO98S 34 minutes ago

BadassMomWriter

Dara Resnik RT @MartinLitMgmt: Looking for family binge worthy shows? Check out @AppleTV #HomeBeforeDark premiering on Friday!! https://t.co/9xcvfs1o… 36 minutes ago

BadassMomWriter

Dara Resnik RT @ProfessMaloney: From Penny Dreadful to Future Man, Great April 2020 TV Premieres https://t.co/XUxOspHV49 #SpiderManMaximunVenom #NancyD… 36 minutes ago

EntInsider

Entertainment Insider The most anticipated new shows of April include a new #PennyDreadful series and FX on Hulu's #MrsAmerica https://t.co/Zse0WDvhgT 37 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. The top 5 new TV shows premiering in February https://t.co/AU5hbOfrts #smallbusiness #companies https://t.co/5dYjaTJQMC 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.