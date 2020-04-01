The top 5 new TV shows premiering in April

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.

· April includes Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" and FX on Hulu's "Miss America."

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.



"Penny Dreadful" fans can look forward to a new series this month with "Penny... · Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.· April includes Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" and FX on Hulu's "Miss America."· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories."Penny Dreadful" fans can look forward to a new series this month with "Penny 👓 View full article

