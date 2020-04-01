Jeff Bezos is the only one of the world's five richest people who hasn't lost money in 2020. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the Amazon CEO really is.

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Jeff Bezos is the only one of the world's five richest people who hasn't lost money in 2020, according to the Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

· The Amazon CEO made more than $5 billion in the past three months, bringing his total net worth to $120 billion.

