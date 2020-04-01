Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Jeff Bezos is the only one of the world's five richest people who hasn't lost money in 2020. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the Amazon CEO really is.

Jeff Bezos is the only one of the world's five richest people who hasn't lost money in 2020. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the Amazon CEO really is.

Business Insider Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos is the only one of the world's five richest people who hasn't lost money in 2020. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the Amazon CEO really is.· Jeff Bezos is the only one of the world's five richest people who hasn't lost money in 2020, according to the Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.
· The Amazon CEO made more than $5 billion in the past three months, bringing his total net worth to $120 billion.
· The richest person in the world, Bezos is roughly 36% wealthier...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Company Deemed Essential During Coronavirus Outbreak

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Company Deemed Essential During Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32

 Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, was deemed an essential business during the coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, they are not being forced to shut down because of “its future value to national security.” The company has an agreement to build a lunar lander that would...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sydnyhx

syd (-: there are only two men in the world jeff bezos and the dude who hosts what would you do 9 minutes ago

goofygreg17

Greg Haszu Go ahead and poke fun at people for getting mad at Jeff Bezos for “only” donating $100 million. But if you don’t un… https://t.co/1dhBEApPnJ 46 minutes ago

Seth73288878

Seth @caraoticaqyagua @Public_Citizen it would like if your boss makes say 1 million a year instead of a billion,even th… https://t.co/JZ9ZcHwJvP 54 minutes ago

derpsbutts

noli me legere @cushbomb what makes the koch bros anymore evil than bill gates, george soros, or jeff bezos? only reason you peopl… https://t.co/bgoUxqtCpa 1 hour ago

TheVoice0Reason

The Voice of Reason When Jeff Bezos had to give 40 billion, its female empowerment. When Adele has to write a check to her husband, s… https://t.co/Z4bhv5uoYs 1 hour ago

truromanticlife

BeTheChange The Billionaires Putting Their Wealth Above Public Health Amid the Pandemic. Jeff Bezos is the RICHEST PERSON IN TH… https://t.co/3uJqpYtza3 2 hours ago

pertiwiid20

idpertiwi RT @Sexytelola: He was beaten by the police only for them to discover later he has no place to call home. You may not be rich as Jeff Bezos… 2 hours ago

itselectricboi

Jose 'Fire up the machine' Mendoza 🌹 @deluvianfauna @LieeManzur @TheOnion It's only ok if wannabe Jeff Bezos or Trump does it though :(🤪 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.