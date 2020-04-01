Best Picture-winning film Parasite is $10 to own in 4K HDR

Global  

The Verge Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Best Picture-winning film Parasite is $10 to own in 4K HDRIf you are looking for a great film to watch, Parasite from director Bong Joon-ho is $9.99 to own in 4K HDR through iTunes. This movie swept the 2020 Academy Awards, picking up big awards in several categories, including Best Picture (it’s the first non-English film to do so), Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Even if you don’t use iTunes, buying Parasite through Apple’s storefront will allow you to add it to your Movies Anywhere library.

Image: Wyze

Webcams are tough to find these days since almost everyone is working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. If you’re finding yourself in need of one, Wyze recently issued a firmware update for its affordable Wyze Cam so it...
