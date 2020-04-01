Xerox’s AirPrint AiO laser printer is a work-from-home must: $139 (Reg. $200)

Global  

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the Xerox B215 All-in-One AirPrint-enabled Wireless Laser Printer for *$139* *shipped*. For comparison, this is down from its $200 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re finding that printing at home is becoming something you do more and more, then it’s time to go laser. Laser printing is more cost-effective than inkjet thanks to the nature of toner cartridges. You’ll be able to get thousands of pages of printing done with a single toner cartridge, whereas you normally replace inkjet after less than 1,000 prints. Plus, with AirPrint, your Apple devices will hook up to this printer in just a few clicks, making it very simple to use. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

