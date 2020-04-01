Global  

OnePlus 8 cases to refresh ‘Sandstone’ w/ new cyan and purple color options

9to5Google Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The OnePlus 8 series is just around the corner, and the leaks are ramping up ahead of its April 14 launch date. The latest leaks reveal the stylish and colorful official cases you’ll be able use to accentuate both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The post OnePlus 8 cases to refresh 'Sandstone' w/ new cyan and purple color options appeared first on 9to5Google.
