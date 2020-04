Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

DoorDash announced today it’s expanding beyond food to also deliver from convenience stores, like 7-Eleven, Wawa, CircleK, Casey’s General Store and others. The service is partnering with over 1,800 convenience store locations across the U.S., in order to provide easy access to household essentials like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine, as well as hot […] 👓 View full article