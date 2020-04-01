Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTok

Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTok

The Verge Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTokJack Black has joined TikTok, and his first video shows him doing a goofy dance he calls the “Quarantine Dance.”

The 50-year-old celebrity debuted on the popular video-sharing app on Monday. Throughout the clip, Black is shirtless and sporting a pair of cowboy boots plus a cowboy hat while dancing, kicking, and spinning outside.

[CITE: https://www.tiktok.com/@jackblack/video/6809716093549071621]

@jackblack

Quarantine Dance #reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome ✂️ @taylor

♬ original sound - jackblack



His TikTok debut has been viewed over 2.1 million times, and he now has over 400,000 followers on his account. Since his debut, Black has uploaded three more videos on his account — a long gag where his son keeps cutting him off.

While Black has not said what his TikTok content...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DirkStrauss

Dirk Strauss Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTok https://t.co/vl9ziNNBnU 5 minutes ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTok Read More in https://t.co/TiZVi9E4Eg Thank you verge Xipe_tech 8 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTok https://t.co/oy6GHpxIyu https://t.co/5eqvQgUsib 8 minutes ago

MoJamesApted

Mo James Apted RT @verge: Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTok https://t.co/ZGAD69OKpA https://t.co/0vm8RSzmsj 19 minutes ago

nswint

Noah Swint Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTok https://t.co/QCnekeUdz1 19 minutes ago

ScriptFeed

THE SCRIPT Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTok https://t.co/89U45ICyrE https://t.co/dmW9oXVLQB 30 minutes ago

TechPowerNews

Tech Power News Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTok https://t.co/uo6YVMpmbK 32 minutes ago

verge

The Verge Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTok https://t.co/ZGAD69OKpA https://t.co/0vm8RSzmsj 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.