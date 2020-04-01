Jack Black, one of the best celebrity YouTubers, is headed to TikTok Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Jack Black has joined TikTok, and his first video shows him doing a goofy dance he calls the “Quarantine Dance.”



The 50-year-old celebrity debuted on the popular video-sharing app on Monday. Throughout the clip, Black is shirtless and sporting a pair of cowboy boots plus a cowboy hat while dancing, kicking, and spinning outside.



[CITE: https://www.tiktok.com/@jackblack/video/6809716093549071621]



@jackblack



Quarantine Dance #reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome ✂️ @taylor



♬ original sound - jackblack







His TikTok debut has been viewed over 2.1 million times, and he now has over 400,000 followers on his account. Since his debut, Black has uploaded three more videos on his account — a long gag where his son keeps cutting him off.



